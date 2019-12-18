18 minutes ago

Popular candidate for the assembly membership election in the Adukrom Nima Electoral Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Isaah Ampim (alias Aponkye) who paraded himself as the winner of the election actually lost miserably.

Results show that he came last of the four candidates who contested, managing an insignificant 234 out of a total of 2608 votes cast. His 234 votes represent just 9% of the total votes cast.

The candidate it is gathered after they had finished counting his votes at just one polling station which was his stronghold, jumped unto a motorbike and left to jubilate claiming he’s won.

He succeeded in deceiving his supporters who also walked in the crowd without verifying only to emerge that Aponkye had lost miserably at the polls.

Hon. Aponkye caught the attention of the nation after his campaign poster had a bizarre picture of him accompanied by outrageous promises such as biogas facilities for each house, free breakfast for all constituents, free dustbins among others.

An interview he granted to GHOne TV also significantly put him in the limelight effectively keen to know whether or not he had won.

But an overconfident Aponkye took the nation for a rough ride when he declared that he had won and went about celebrating with his team. Many on social media reported that he had won.

A tweet from journalist Nana Aba Anamoah to the effect that Mr Aponkye had won got many news portals, including this one, reporting that he had indeed won, only to be shocked with the news that Mr Aponkye had not only lost, but had lost miserably.

According to several accounts, Mr Aponkye began celebrating with results from just one polling station, which he won. This premature celebration of his attracted more people who joined in the celebration.

Meanwhile the winner, Hon Abdul Rashid obtained 1056 votes, followed by Hon Maxwell, who received 770 votes.

Hon. Iddrisu came third with 486 while the loquacious Aponkye came last with his 234 votes.

