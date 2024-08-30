3 hours ago

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Ohene Ntow, has alleged that Daniel Bugri Naabu, the paramount chief of Namong in the North East Region and former Northern Regional Chairman of the party, once threatened to kill him.

According to Ohene Ntow, the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman threatened to kill him and other members of the party for not supporting Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidential ambitions.

The former NPP General Secretary, who made these claims during an interview on Onua TV on August 27, 2024, said that the incident happened at a council meeting of the party.

“If it has gotten to the point that people are being punished for expressing their God-given right to choose the person s/he thinks is a good leader, then the party has lost its real essence as a democratic entity.

“People started harbouring hatred. During those days, when I went to council meetings (the hatred was bare). One day Bugri Naabu placed his finger on my nose, saying ‘You Ohene Ntow, you Ohene Ntow, Kwabena Agyapong, Kojo Mpianim, you don’t want Akufo-Addo to become president, we would kill you.’ He said this happened at a council meeting at Alisa Hotel and everyone was sitting silently watching,” he said in Twi.

He added that the incident left him shocked to the marrow and made it clear to him that the party he joined was not the same again.

Ohene Ntow said that his children rejoiced when the NPP announced that he was no longer a member of the party after he decided to join the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, because they knew the trials he had gone through in the party.

“When the NPP announced that I was no longer thier member after I declared my support for Alan Kyerematen when he left the party and announced he would be contesting in the 2024 election as an independent candidate, my children told me they were very happy.

“They said that 'even before you left the party, we knew they didn’t like you but you were trying to hold on. We are very happy you have left the party.”