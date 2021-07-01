1 hour ago

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and contender for the GFA seat in the last elections, Mr George Amoako has slammed the GFA's Disciplinary Committee to hand Division One League side Phar Rangers a five year ban.

He says the decision is wrong and bad and should in no uncertain terms be encouraged by persons who have football at heart.

According to the former GFA Vice President, staunch critics of the GFA boss are now even being prevented from watching football matches at various stadiums.

“Is wrong and bad, don’t let us encourage some of these things, because you criticise the FA today and you will be prevent from going to match venues

“I think we shouldn’t encourage this, if you do good we will applaud you if you do bad we will criticise you

“Today is Nana Yaw, tomorrow it will be me,

“How can you ban shareholders? He told Pure FM

On Wednesday,the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association slapped Division One League side Phar Rnagers with a five year ban for misconduct.

This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.

"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League

Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday

Subsequently the decision also averred that all directors and shareholders of the club have also been banned for fiver years from all football related activities effective immediately.