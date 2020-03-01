2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Pyne has questioned the capability of the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike to ever become the President of Ghana due to the collapse of his popular Odike Ventures shop in Kumasi.

This was in response to the UPP leader’s call for President Akufo Addo to resign for failing the fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

MyNewsGh.com reported earlier that, Mr Odike had said the President had no moral justification for presiding over the country and that he would resign if he had any love for the country.

“Prosecute your corrupt officials, they’re disgracing you, they’re doing the opposite of what you claim to fight,” he said.

“Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians big time, yet John Mahama is not an alternative. If I were the president I would resign. He couldn’t walk the talk.

This very scandal proves he has no genuine commitment and dedication to the fight against illegal mining. …this is very disappointing!” he was reported to have said on Pure FM.

But Sam Pyne who responded to Mr Odike’s demands on Angel FM said; “you say Nana Akufo Addo should do what; he should resign? Even your small shop at Adum you couldn’t manage but you say we should give the whole Ghana to you; you couldn’t manage your small shop and it collapsed”.

He accused Odike of being critical of Nana Addo’s government because he has not gotten the booty he envisaged to get from the government for doing no work.

Before venturing into politics in the year 2010 through the United Front Party (UFP), Mr Odike ran the ‘Odike Ventures’, one of the most popular stores in the Central Business District of Kumasi that dealt in imported shoes and clothes.

Checks by MyNewsGh.com indicate that the once vibrant shop is now a pale shadow of its former self and running under a new name and new management.

Source: Mynewsgh.com