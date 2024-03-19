2 hours ago

The New Force Movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako’s plan to dredge a sea in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, has been met with varied reactions from netizens including celebrities.

The presidential aspirant, known as Cheddar, during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi, said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.

Cheddar who insisted that this initiative is very possible said he has travelled wide and seen desert places like Dubai extend maritime transport routes inland.

“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.

However, this statement has generated massive reactions from some celebrities on Twitter.

Some of these individuals who have since kicked against Cheddar’s presidential bid said his recent utterances validate their stance.

Others are also indifferent about the statement, while some have expressed excitement about the development.

Check out the reactions below: