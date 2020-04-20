1 hour ago

Ghana erupted into joy when the President announced that he had lifted the 3-week partial lockdown as a result of Coronavirus in Ghana.

On Sunday, April 19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his seventh address to the nation, announced that his government has lifted the lockdown imposed on Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi.

The news was met with excitement from most Ghanaians, but celebrities and social media influencers had diverse views on the matter.

E.L, a Ghanaian rapper and sound engineer, was confused about the lift on the lockdown with restrictions.

He tweeted: “So wait oo, the Lockdown has been lifted theoretically but still measures are in place to enforce the lockdown??...I no de barb..”

Rapper Edem took to Twitter to release stress with how the President pronounces ‘My fellow Ghanaians’.Hip-hop/hiplife musician M.anifest cajoled his fans into staying home despite the lockdown being lifted.Outspoken actress Yvonne Nelson questioned the President’s strategies in fighting the pandemic in with a hilarious meme created by a fan.Hiplife musician Kwaw Kese was intrigued that some Ghanaians jubilated over the lift.Rapper Pappy Kojo asked if he can return to his motherland after being trapped in Italy for months due to the lockdown in the European country.Controversial musician M3nsa – who is a member of FOKN BOIS duo asked the president to return the loan he took to fight the pandemic.Actress and TV host Afia Schwarzenegger questioned Nana Addo’s decisions, adding that she wants to be part of the President’s cabinet to observe how they take decisions.UK-based Ghanaian afrobeats star Fuse ODG urged his fans to be precautions and observe the preventive measures by the government.