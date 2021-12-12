5 hours ago

How do we choose a partner for a relationship? And why this one and not someone else? There are many theories about how this happens. In this article, we will analyze the unconscious choice of a partner, which is often based on physiology, hormones, and social stereotypes.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT PEOPLE THAT ATTRACTS US?

1. Attractive appearance. This factor is important for both men and women.

2. A healthy body with certain forms. Women attach less importance to it than men.

3. Reproductive health.

4. The similarity of political and religious views, interests, type of character. Important for both men and women.

5. Social status and success. This factor is more important for women than for men.

SEXUAL ATTRACTION

SOCIAL ROLES

SIMILAR FACIAL FEATURES AND INTERESTS

There are patterns in what makes people attractive or, conversely, unattractive. Researchers say that when choosing a partner, people tend to pay attention to the following parameters, so as:Sexual attraction plays an important role in the choice of a partner. A man seeks sexual satisfaction and sexual excitement. In this state, he is ready to behave and do things that are not characteristic of him in his ordinary state. Sexual attraction awakens animal desires and instincts in all of us for a certain period.Which attitudes are more important in today's world - social or biological? Women used to choose men with status and power because they were limited in their rights, unable to earn money or gain status and influence. Things are different now. For men, women's functions other than natural ones have become valuable.A person tends to choose a partner with similar facial features and preferences. If the partner is good and attractive, and the other understands that they are similar, then he has the feeling that he is also attractive.

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF UNCONSCIOUS CHOICE OF YOUR PARTNER

Sigmund Freud wrote: "We do not choose each other by chance... We meet only those who already exist in our subconscious. First, we draw a person in our imagination and only then we meet him or her in real life”.

So, that's the way it is. The construction of personal relationships is influenced by childhood experiences gained in the parental family, the model of the parental family, and the examples of the outside world accepted by the person. It was influenced by movies, favorite works, society, and everything that was around the person in his or her childhood history. That’s why it is so important to analyze the history of relationships in your own family and, most likely, find patterns that work in your life as well if you want to build a new relationship.