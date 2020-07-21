23 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah has questioned why the Ghana League Clubs Association will be included in the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief fund when their ultimate aim is to make clubs better.

There has been a lot of uproar about the way and manner the $1.8 million funds was distributed with many clubs angry at the paltry some given to them and the allocation for certain bodies.

Clubs are smiting that many bodies who do no deserve any allocation have been handed large sums of monies to the detriment of the clubs.

Nana Kwame Nketiah says the premier league clubs have resolved not to air their grievances in the media but wants to meet the GFA President and the EXCO seeking explanation as to why some monies were allocated to some stakeholders.

"Unlike the Division One clubs, we want to meet the GFA Prez and his EXCO to ascertain the reasons behind the disbursement, we are not satisfied and need explanations but we want to take the right channel"

"How do you give GHALCA $2000,we are the same clubs they want to help so why don't you give to us"

"I am pretty sure we will get more after our meeting with them" he added.