1 hour ago

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has had a topsy turvy season at French Ligue 1 side FC Girondins Bordeaux.

The 22 year old defender did not have the best of starts to life at Bordeaux as he had to wait for a while before making his debut.

Aside that injuries played a part in curtailing his involvement for the Bordeaux first team not leaving out the demise of his senior brother and confidante.

The defender joined Bordeaux in the summer from fellow French Ligue 1 side Fc Nantes as a free agent.

Overall he has not fared bad as he has put in eye catching displays for his side whenever given the opportunity to play for them.

Kwateng had to wait until the third day of the season before making his debut for his new club and was not recalled until match day 8.

He disappeared until match day 13 and 14 before featuring again for his side and was again missing until matchday 21.

But this time his coach Paulo Sousa explained that he was out of the team because he was struggling to assimilate his complex game plan and strategy.

The defender has since grown in leaps and bounds at the club becoming a constant feature in the team.

STATS

League 1

14 matches played

983 minutes of play

1 assist (4% of the team)

2 shots on target on 4

4 yellow cards

0 red card

20 fouls committed

12 faults suffered

French Cup

1 match played

26 minutes of play