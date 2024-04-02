2 hours ago

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, attracted veiled attacks in the wake of the Gborbu Wulormo child marriage brouhaha.

On social media, several commenters slammed him for 'failing' to comment on the issue which was a flagrant flouting of the Children's Act, yet Sam George was pushing for an anti-LGBT+ Bill.

On April 1, an artwork emerged on social media purporting to have a quote of Sam George's reaction to the matter in an interview with Accra-based Obonu FM.

The quote read: "The Wulormo did nothing wrong, consent marriage is no crime," with the post identifying the Wulormo as an uncle of the lawmaker.

Reacting to the artwork that was going viral, the MP accused ruling party activists of being behind it as a plot to smear his image.

"I hope all 'peace loving' Ghanaians are watching on as the useless @NPP4All minions in a headless craze keep churning out lies almost on a daily basis as part of their mis(dis)information campaign aimed at smearing my reputation.

"I am told this is aimed to turn the public support for our Family Values Bill before the President. It is amateurish, senile and simply silky to think you can sink me with these unintelligent lies.

"I have NOT granted any interview to Obonu TV in over 4 years. I have absolutely no familial connection to Nungua or anyone from Nungua. I am proudly from Ningo," his post read in part.

In a follow-up post asked to state his views on the child marriage issue, Sam George asked that the relevant state authorities be asked to act, mentioning specifically the gender minister.

Police takes custody of minor and her mother

Police commented on the reported marriage between a 12-year-old and a 63-year-old traditional leader of Nungua, a suburb of Accra.

The issue of the marriage attracted massive public reaction when it was first reported on March 30, 2024; triggering calls for arrest of the 63-year-old and a reversal of the union.

The police reacted to the development for the first time in a statement in the wee hours of April 2, 2024.

Below is the full statement

A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL ALLEGEDLY MARRIED TO GBORBU WULOMO AND HER MOTHER UNDER POLICE PROTECTION

The Ghana Police Service has identified and located the 12-year-old girl who is alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra. The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection.

The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.

Background

The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, incurred the wrath of the public with calls for the arrest of the Overlord of the Ga-Dangme States.

The aftermath of the ceremony last Saturday, March 30, sparked public outrage among Ghanaians on social media.

The Gborbu Wulormo has received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media.

Despite these calls, the authorities have justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl and alluded it to custom and tradition.

The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men.

The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person below the age of 18 years.

