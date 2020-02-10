2 hours ago

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner, Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, has shared a story of the harsh conditions she and her family of 10 had to endure before breakthrough came.

Akua Amoakowaa Mensah revealed that growing up was a major challenge as her family could not afford accommodation at some point.

According to the beauty queen, her family of 10 lived in a single room and later moved to an uncompleted building after been chased out from a house they took care of for the landlord.

Narrating her childhood days, she said but for the intervention of one headmaster of Kings and Queens she would not have completed Junior High School. She said the headmaster was the one who took care of her after her previous school failed to allow her write her BECE because she failed to pay canteen fees.

Speaking on Restoration TV with Stacy Amoteng, the General Manager of Angel Group of Companies said her struggles in life are one of the reasons she is careful about people who try to get close to her noting that most of them would have left if she was still going through the hardship she went through as a child.

“I grew up in a slum at Santasi until I was age 5. We had to move after she (Akua’s mother) met a woman who wanted her to take care of her house while she was abroad. We moved into the house and after 2 to 3 years the lady returned with her husband and asked us to move to a single room. After some time I think she was afraid my senior sister will snatch her husband after he praised her for how good she cooks as she was in charge of serving the family and she then asked us to move out of the house. We had to move after the landlady slapped my mum during an encounter and since my dad was struggling with his job and we had no money for rent we had to move to an uncompleted building.”

She said the struggle was so hard that she had to improvise by using a polythene as a school bag. She emphasized that even though her father was hardworking their life challenge was because people failed to pay her dad after executing his job as a plumber.

Akua Amoakowaa Mensah is the fourth wife of the business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



