1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan says he wish he had the chance to have played with Kotoko's Cameroonian duo of Frank Etouga Mbella and Georges Rorrigues Mfegue.

The duo have been a breathe of fresh air since joining the reds and have instantly solved the club's goal scoring crisis.

Between the pair, they have scored a combined 15 goals with Frank Mbella netting 11 goals whiles his compatriot has also scored four goals and have become fan's favourite overnight.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Annan says he wish he had the chance to play with the lethal duo at Kotoko.

"I really wish I had an opportunity to play with the two Cameroonians. Those guys are fantastic. I have monitored them."

"Their confidence, technique and mentality are exceptional. But Kotoko will need all their players to be in good form to win the game."

Felix Annan departed Kotoko last season and now plays for lower tier American side Maryland Bobcats, a club he joined last month after a decade with the reds.