The Korean national soccer team, led by coach Paulo Bento, will play the second round of Group H of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group league against Ghana at 10:00 pm (Korean time) on the 28th at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Bento, who won 1 point with a 0-0 draw in the first match with Uruguay, will take a shortcut to the round of 16 if he wins against Ghana, which is pointed out as a 'one-win sacrifice'.

Goals are essential to winning with the space behind Ghana's defensive line Korea's best attacking point for scoring.

In the first match against Portugal (2-3 Ghana loss), Ghana revealed the problem of easily giving up space behind the defense.

João Felix's (Atletico Madrid) scored the second goal in the 78th minute and Rafael Leão's (AC Milan) grabbed the winning goal in the 80th minute of the second half all as a result of an accurate penetrating pass and quick feet to attack beyond the defensive line.

Fortunately, there is a player in Korea who is optimized for this kind of game. It is Son Heung-min (Tottenham), the joint top goal scorer of the English Premier League (EPL) last season and the face of Korean football.

Son Heung-min's fast feet are considered his main weapon along with his amazing decisive shooting.

Once Son Heung-min gains speed, it is difficult for any defender in the big leagues to stop him.

Coach Bento has tested the 'nails' tactic several times to maximize his strength by setting Son Heung-min as the front-line one-stop.

In particular, during the friendly-match period in June and September ahead of this World Cup, 'nails' were used in 2 out of 6 matches during the evaluation match.

In June's evaluation match against Chile, Son Heung-min started as a one-top player and led Bento's attack well, and scored a goal with a free kick in extra time in the second half to seal a 2-0 victory.

In September's evaluation match against Cameroon, when Kim Jin-soo's cross was cleared by the opposing goalkeeper, Son Heung-min, rushing to the goal, finished with a header and was responsible for the 1-0 winning goal.

In both matches, 'little' Jung Woo-young (Freiburg) was deployed as a shadow striker to support Son Heung-min.

Jung Woo-young is a striker who combines speed and tremendous activity.He seems to be the right person to help Son Heung-min and attack the space behind Ghana.

Because he runs so much and is good at defending, he also performs well as a link between Son Heung-min and the midfielder Jin.

However, it may be a burdensome choice for Bento to place him in the one-top position, where the opposing defense's check intensity is higher, as Son Heung-min has not fully recovered from his orbital fracture.

It seems that Bento will make a starting list after much consideration than ever before.