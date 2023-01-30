27 minutes ago

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has declared that he and his wife have parted ways with each other.

The founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre claimed during a televised sermon that his estranged wife left the marriage after accusing him of adultery.

However, he acknowledged that he had a different child outside of his marriage.

The well-known priest, who is also known for founding the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) political party, claims that his wife has started divorce proceedings against him in various courts.

According to Kyiri Abosom, his wife has tried every legal strategy in order to inherit all of their assets, including his house, as well as have custody of their children, but she had failed in her endeavors.

However, he urged with his church members to continue supporting him and to focus on their religious convictions rather than listening to what others had to say about him and his personal life.

"You know why Sofomaame is no longer present as you will always find her sitting behind me on the altar; she hasn't been here for nearly a year now, she won't be here again, she's gone," she told his congregation.

He continued, "She once joined forces with a few pastors to accuse me of using "juju" in my ministry; she later came to apologize, and I forgave her. She began doing it again, but this time I was being cautious since I knew what she was capable of."

Watch the full video below: