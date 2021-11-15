1 hour ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says former President John Dramani Mahama’s enrage over the ruling of the Supreme Court on the 2020 election petition will not do him any good.

He believes that the former President’s commentary on the 2020 general election is simply trying to discredit every institution that played a vital role in ensuring the success of the election.

Mr Buaben Asamoa insisted that the NDC Presidential Candidate for the 2020 election is over-stretching his defeat instead of accepting it in good faith and preparing adequately for the next one.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former MP for Adentan Constituency noted that former President John Mahama is trying to play the victim in the 2020 general election when he indeed knows the truth that he lost the election.

He added that the former President cannot continue to peddle the falsehood that the 2020 general election was rigged after he failed to provide evidence in the Supreme Court to buttress his claim of election malpractices.

He stressed that Mr John Mahama had every platform at the Supreme Court to make his claim of 1 million ballot paper stuffing but failed to do so; hence, going round with the pronouncement that the 2020 general election was rigged is meant to downplay even the reports of international observers that the election was free and fair.

He mentioned that the ruling NPP learned from the judgment of the Supreme Court in the 2012 election petition, thus, they decided to strengthen the polling stations as elections are won from there and not at the EC Head Office as indicated in the ruling of the Supreme Court.

He, however, urged former President John Mahama to take a clue from President Akufo-Addo’s decision to accept the 2012 election petition after the Supreme Court ruling.

“When the Supreme Court ruled that the NDC won the 2012 election, Nana Addo accepted the verdict even though he disagreed with the ruling. After that we did not go about saying that John Mahama has rigged the election . . . we channelled our strength on the advice of the Supreme Court to focus on the polling stations,” he noted.

Source: peacefmonline.com