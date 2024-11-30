5 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama visited Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah popularly known as Second Chance or the Philadelphia Movement, the Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Center, on November 29, 2024.

The visit was part of his campaign activities, coinciding with his birthday celebration.

Viral videos from the event show the former president and his team receiving an enthusiastic welcome from the congregation.

In the footage, Mahama is seen seated in the church with his entourage as Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah officially descends from the pulpit to welcome him.

The pastor expressed visible joy while greeting the former president, shaking his hand, and embracing him warmly.

The congregation erupted in jubilation, engaging in singing and dancing to celebrate the occasion.