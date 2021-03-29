3 hours ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has questioned how much KK Sarpong is taking from GNPC if his common driver is flaunting stacks of dollars.

MyNewsGh.com on Friday confirmed the identity of a man seen in a viral video on social media by name Nana Prempeh who is the driver of KK Sarpong the CEO of GNPC flaunting dollars, his mansion in Trassaco and luxury cars bought in the first the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.

But reacting to the viral video, Hon Kennedy Agyapong indicated that he is shocked the party is not condemning such an action by the driver of KK Sarpong.

To him, if a common driver is flaunting wealth in the faces of Ghanaians, then he wonders how much KK Sarpong is making at the office he is occupying.

“He doesn’t know he has disgraced KK Sarpong. If someone following you is spreading $100,000 I can easily ask a question that how much has KK Sarpong also taken? He is pushing KK Sarpong into a big problem. What is this? I mean nobody, no NPP person is condemning the act because this guy I know he was at Otumfour’s palace and when we came to power he came to work with KK Sarpong, no problem with it but if God has helped you to make some money, why do you go and display this and they are linking NPP.”

“I’ve other videos of him naming the big men in NPP he knows indicating that he’s an insider. Now he’s been portrayed as an insider of the NPP flaunting $100,000. We struggle so hard, look at Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, you’ll go and meet Nana Addo and by 2am he’s still awake only for you to get a position and go and show that you have money.”

Kennedy Agyapong noted that for what the guy has done, if it were abroad, KK Sarpong would have been sacked immediately the video went viral.

Source: MyNewsGh