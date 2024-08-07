1 hour ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, returned to Ghana on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, following a series of engagements in the United Kingdom (UK).

Upon his arrival at Prempeh I Airport in Kumasi, he was greeted by a delegation from the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo was then driven to the Manhyia Palace, where he is expected to rest and resume his leadership duties over Asanteman.

During his time in the UK, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met with King Charles III on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Sandringham House.

The Royal Family announced the Asantehene’s visit on social media.

“The King welcomes The Asantehene – Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana – to Sandringham House.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in the UK as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations,” accompanied by a photo of the two royals shaking hands warmly.

The Asantehene also delivered a lecture at the inaugural Black Heritage Network Symposium hosted by Citibank UK.

Themed “Celebrating Asante Legacy, Excellence and Partnerships,” the event allowed him to address and correct misconceptions about Asante-British history.

The highlight of Otumfuo’s visit was the Akwasidae festival, celebrated on Sunday, August 4, 2024, in London as part of his 25th-anniversary celebrations as the King of Asanteman.

The streets of London were adorned with the vibrant colors of Asanteman, and Asantes from around the world attended, dressed in traditional Akan attire.

The historic event was attended by notable Ghanaian political figures, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and New Patriotic Party Vice Presidential candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.