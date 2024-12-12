8 minutes ago

Paul Adom Otchere, chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited and host of Good Evening Ghana, has drawn public attention following his sudden departure to the UK after John Mahama's election victory.

His trip became more intriguing when his phone was found at Heathrow Airport, as confirmed during a live broadcast by Deputy Minister Hanna Bissiw on Radio Gold.

Adom Otchere had been a vocal critic of pre-election polls predicting an NDC victory, calling pollster Mussa Dankwah’s methods flawed and mocking the party's chances.

His confident dismissal of these predictions has since sparked criticism, as Mahama's win vindicated his opponents.

The incident has fueled speculation, with many questioning Adom Otchere's abrupt absence amid the election aftermath.

Watch the video below