2 hours ago

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the head pastor of Believers Worship Centre, shared how his spiritual intervention helped actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, survive a serious accident.

The pastor recalled receiving urgent news about LilWin's accident and his critical condition upon being admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Deeply concerned, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah immediately turned to prayer, seeking divine intervention to save LilWin's life.

After fervent prayer, the pastor received positive updates from the hospital indicating that LilWin was responding well to treatment. He then had a conversation with the actor to offer words of encouragement.

"I received a call about LilWin's accident and his subsequent rush to the hospital for treatment. His condition was so critical that he was unable to speak. I looked to the heavens, imploring God, the sole saviour and ruler of all on earth, to demonstrate His power in this predicament.

"I surrendered to God's will in this matter. Not long after, I was reassured by a call informing me of his recovery progress, and he even requested to speak with me. I bolstered his spirits, reminding him to remain resilient as this challenge was merely a test on his life's journey," he said in Twi during a sermon.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah emphasized the outpouring of concern from both local and international acquaintances, highlighting the high regard in which LilWin is held as a spiritual figure.

The accident, which occurred on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi, left LilWin and two others injured after their Benz collided with another vehicle. They were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of KATH for medical attention

Despite his injuries, LilWin made a remarkable appearance at the premiere of his latest film, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day. However, the accident also tragically claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy named Tawiah Ampomah.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is LilWin's spiritual father. On many occasions, the actor has vehemently defended the preacher despite the numerous criticisms levelled against the Believers Worship Centre founder.

Watch the video below: