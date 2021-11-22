Social media went into frenzy when Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan scored a brace for his Italian Serie A side AS Roma on Sunday.
Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero for AS Roma as he rescued his side from an embarrassing draw against Genoa on Sunday night.
Roma left it late but sealed a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.
However, with less than 10 minutes remaining, a devastating Roma counterattack was slotted home by teenage substitute Felix Afena-Gyan, as he scored his maiden senior goal with an excellent first time shot.
The Ghanaian capped his memorable evening in stoppage time as he curled a wonderful strike into the top corner.
