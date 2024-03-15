2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has reached an agreement with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Otto Addo.

Otto Addo will be offered a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24-months. “Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision,” President Kurt Okraku

told ghanafa.org

“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation”

“The Commiittee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” President Simeon-Okraku added.

Otto will be allowed by Borussia Dortmund to join Ghana for the March international window, after which he will travel back to the club to officially hand over and take up the job permanently in May this year.