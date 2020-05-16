50 minutes ago

Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has wondered how 790 COVID-19 patients recovered overnight in the latest updates released by the Ghana Health Service.

For Ms Mogtari who was a Deputy Transport Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, the numbers must be put to strict proof to ascertain the veracity or otherwise.

“How the hell did 790 more people recover overnight!!...We need to put these numbers to strict proof!!” She tweeted.

Ghana's case count has now reached a total of 5,638 with 28 deaths, according to confirmed reports from the Ghana Health Service.

Her comment has been met with mixed reactions with some suggesting that it is insincerity on her part to accept massive increases in persons infected and refuse to accept jumps in recovered persons.

The Ghana Health Service’s latest update on COVID-19 pegs Ghana’s number of recoveries at 1,460 with 4 new deaths recorded.

The country has also seen a loop in the number of cases recorded as the case count has surged from 5,638 from the previous 5530.

An update on the Ghana Health Service website indicates that 44 of the 108 new cases were recorded in Accra, 26 in the Western Region, 16 in the Central Region and 12 from the Northern Region.

The remaining 10 were recorded in the Ashanti Region; with 5 from the Kumasi sub-metro and the other 5 in Obuasi where some are suggesting there should be a localized lockdown.