how to change location on tinder ? This is something important for users who want to change their location on Tinder. Tinder has gained popularity as such a monster application in that it looks like all lonely hearts, even using it, even including those that are not single.

College students are on their way to the old steps in search of romance and everyone is searching for dates, friends, life partners and friends in between. Tinder has a lot to offer, but it has one major drawback, especially for users who live in small towns.

On Tinder it is possible to out-swipe the local dating community and thus, they should be high and dry again and again.

How to Change Location on TinderUsing ‘The Anywhere!’:

Step 1: First of all: anywhere! Download the application and open it.

Step 2: Now, you will see a map-like view on your screen.

Step 3: Click on a favorite area on this map or place it on a specific address.

Step 4: Next, tap on the blue tab.

How to change 'anywhere!' On TinderUsing

Step 5: Next, choose the application you need to parody the location.

Step 6: Be sure to tap on the right corner where the two words are at.

Now, use Tinder, where you have simulated the location to find a new location.

So, these are a few different ways to fake GPS Tinder. Now, you don't have to think about how to change the location on Tinder. For Android devices, you can use applications such as Everyware, Tinder + feature and fake GPS location. For iOS devices, the best application for fake GPS Tinder is dr.fone - Virtual Location (iOS). Download this application and fake the location on Tinder to get awesome matches!

What is dr.fone - virtual location?

With the help of this user friendly application, any iPhone user can change their location. The application will display a map-like interface, allowing users to fake their location anywhere in the world. In addition, users can also simulate movement between different locations at a speed of their choice.

In this way, they can take necessary security measures to keep their location safe as well as unlock new features in gaming, dating and other location-focused apps. According to the company, there is no need to jailbreak an iOS device to mock your location using dr.fone.

About dr.fones

Developed by virtual location, the dr.fone toolkit contains several applications for Android and iOS devices. The toolkit is used by more than 50 million people in more than 190 countries worldwide. In addition, virtual space, backup and restore, erase, iOS / Android repair, etc. are some of its other popular products. The toolkit aims to provide user-friendly utility solutions to smartphone users, making their lives easier than ever.