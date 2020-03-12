18 minutes ago

What are the symptoms?

The main signs of infection are a high temperature (fever) and a cough.

This can be followed by shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Some people get seriously ill and die from multiple organ failure, but many have very mild symptoms or none at all.

Are people infectious before they show symptoms?

Maybe. There have been some rare reports of it happening.

But most of the transmission of the virus seems to be after people have started showing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

What is the risk to children?

Children appear to be relatively unaffected by coronavirus and have only mild symptoms, according to data from China.

But, those with underlying lung problems, such as asthma, and other serious health problems, may have to be more careful.

For most children, though, it will be a respiratory infection like any other and no cause for alarm.

How to protect yourself

Clean your hands often



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact



Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Take steps to protect others

Stay home if you’re sick



Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes



Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a facemask if you are sick



If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room. Learn what to do if you are sick.

If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

Clean and disinfect