SEO is a complicated and highly competitive industry. To get ahead in the race, you need to know as much as possible about your competitors.

There are many ways to find out what's going on with your website's SEO performance. You can use Google Search Console, Google Analytics, and other of the best SEO tools to see how well your website is doing in search engine ranking. But if you're not sure where to start, this article will help you get started on the right foot.

Use Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a free tool that allows you to track website traffic and conversions. It is an essential tool for SEO experts and marketers and comes right from Google, with real data.

Google Analytics can be used to find out what your audience is looking for, which keywords they are using, how they found your site and what they are doing while on your site.

Google Analytics can also be used to determine which pages of your website are most popular. This will help you improve the quality of those pages as well as the overall design of your website in order to make it more appealing to visitors.

Use Google Search Console

Google Search Console is a powerful tool for SEOs to research their keywords and content. It provides a wealth of information on how Google ranks your website, monitors your site's performance, and provides insights into how your pages are holding up on the queries they get seen for.

While Google Analytics is about your website and users, Google Search Console is more about your website and its relationship to Google as a search engine. As such, it provides fantastic insights into your SEO performance overall.

Use Semrush

Semrush is an online tool that helps you research your website's SEO and get a competitive advantage.

Semrush allows you to do keyword research, competitor analysis, and domain rankings. It also has an API which allows you to integrate with other tools like Google Analytics.

Semrush has been around since 2008 and is one of the most popular SEO tools today. An SEO would be almost nothing without a helpful tool like Semrush to audit websites and provide keyword data.

Overall, SEOs must use tools to help them in their work. These tools can help them rank higher on search engine results and increase the number of visitors to their website.

The most important tools allow SEOs to perform keyword research, see competitor data, and study website data based on real user activity. That’s what researching your website’s SEO comes down to: using tools to get the data, being able to interpret that data, and then implementing changes based on that data.

True SEOs will know how to incorporate tools into their daily business to bring their best to their own sites or those of their clients. This list gives you a primer on the best tools to use for exactly those purposes, and we hope you have found it useful.