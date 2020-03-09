32 minutes ago

Hungary is the new fashion country in Europe to create a company and be able to run it legally without being residing there. Among the many advantages and facilities that it offers, what stands out the most is that it has the lowest corporate tax in all of Europe, this being 9%, much lower than that of Hungary that is 25%.

In addition, for non-European citizens, another of the main advantages to set up or company formation in Hungary is that it allows you to obtain a visa and residence permit, for the person who opens the company and for your family, and therefore could circulate freely by all the countries of the Schengen area, which is made up of the majority of countries in the European Union and some others outside it, such as Norway and Switzerland.

Why Hungary

- Quick and easy business creation: Your company will be operational in 4 or 5 business days

- Low corporate tax: Being only 9% it is one of the lowest in Europe.

- Tax identification number for immediate intra-community VAT: No waiting or additional requirements

- low start-up capital that is not necessary to deposit

- profitability of the establishment and maintenance of the company

- Central location in the EU with good infrastructure

- ease of obtaining visas and residence permits for citizens of all nationalities

How to Set up a Company in Hungary

The best way to company formation in Hungary is to contact a specialized agency, one of them, with service in FirmaX is Helpers.

Our start-up package includes the company formation in Hungary, registration with the authorities, registration in the VAT register, the opening of a bank account and a basic accounting service. Depending on your nationality and place of residence, you may designate us as proxies so that we can carry out the entire process without your presence being necessary.

Register your Company in Hungary

To open your company in Hungary you can delegate this task to a manager who is in this country, signing a power of attorney before you sign it, or sign it at the embassy or consulate of Hungary that you have closer.

The management company that processes this can give you the necessary documentation and the steps to follow, with your help everything will be very simple.

NIF and Intra-Community VAT Number

The moment you register your company in Hungary, they give you the NIF and intra-community VAT number with which you can generate invoices.

Open a Bank Account in Hungary

Once your company is already registered in Hungary, you can open a bank account in this country. For this process you do have to appear in the country and go with someone to become a translator, since in Hungary English is not very widespread.

Once you have the bank account, you can operate online and send the money to your country's bank account without any problem. This is the only time you would need to be present in Hungary, then you could go back to your country and run the company from there.

Other Advantages of Having your Company in Hungary

Hungary is also an ideal strategic place to start a business, as it is located in central Europe and is one of the cheapest countries in the entire European union.

Its capital, Budapest is one of the most beautiful cities in the entire continent and has a great transport infrastructure both locally, nationally and internationally, with trains to the most important points of the entire continent.

Contact a Specialized Agency

For company formation in Hungary, the best option is to contact an agent specialized in these types of procedures, one of which I found, as I mentioned at the beginning is Helpers, but if you know of any other you can leave a comment.

The company will be incorporated into your chosen name and we will ensure that the procedure is as simple as possible for our customers. The entire incorporation process can be organized online and we will manage and archive all registration forms on your behalf. Once the confirmation of the presentation of the business registry has been received, we will send you an email with the details of the incorporation and then we will send you the top notebook containing all the official certificates and documentation.

Specialized legal advice is available for the establishment of companies, opening bank accounts abroad as well as for the search of business opportunities.

