Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Arthur has rubbished media reports regarding his situation at the club, describing it as 'fake news'.

The former Liberty Professionals attacker was reported to have accused the Phobians of 'disrespect', by some Ghanaian news portals on Monday.

But reacting to the reports in a video posted on Facebook timeline, Arthur who is the subject of transfer speculations to Ghanaian top flight sides Great Olympics and Eleven Wonders said he never spoke on the subject matter.

"I woke up this morning and I read some fake news saying the club[Hearts of Oak] disrespected me and all that. I never said something like that", Bernard Arthur said.

"It's a fake news. I hope and I pray that the Heart fans will clear it out from their minds.

"how will I say a big club like Hearts of Oak disrespected me. It's not cool.

"I I am sorry for the fake news. I never said that on any platform and I don't do interviews. I don't talk. I keep my things to myself", he added.

