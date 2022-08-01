1 hour ago

Muscle building workout plans can seem like a dime a dozen these days. The dominant question remains: how do you find the right one to meet your needs? How do you find one that will help you build muscle? There are plenty of steps you can take in this endeavor to get you as ripped as possible. Here are some ways to get a workout routine where you can do just that:

Work different body parts on different days.

When you are planning your muscle building workout plans, it can be tempting to go full throttle each and every day of your workout. However, this would probably be a mistake because it will leave you really sore. Instead, you should follow an organized plan where each day is devoted to just one area of your body.

For example, you could devote Monday to your back and biceps; Tuesday to your legs; doing a "push" workout on Wednesday where you focus on your triceps; resting on Thursday; working on the gluten muscles on Friday; doing your shoulders and abs on Saturday; and resting yet again on Sunday.

Emphasize consistency over time.

Your workout need not be time-consuming. Instead, you should develop a plan that is not only organized, but one that you are sure you will stick with. There are plenty of workout experts who think that as little as 30 minutes per day is more than enough to start seeing muscle-building results. According to Legion Athletics, “With the right program, you can get stronger, and I’m going to show you how in this article. If you follow the advice below, in 3 to 6 months you could be throwing around weights that make you cringe.”

Consider using the SMART method.

If you really want to get ultra organized here, one of the best ways to build would be through the SMART method. This handy acronym stands for "specific", "measurable", "attainable", "relevant", and "timely."

First, your goals should specifically state what you want to accomplish. Making them clear and easy to understand is the way to go! Second, you must be able to measure your goals so that you can more easily determine if you are meeting them or not. Third, you absolutely need to have attainable muscle-building goals. This means that you are well aware of a realistic amount of muscle mass to build every week (0.5 pounds) and you base your goals accordingly.

Thus, if you are looking to build 10 pounds of muscle you know it will take about 20 weeks. Finally, your muscle goals should be relevant and timely. This means that your workout plan is aligned with your personal interests and your goals are on course to be reached in a timely manner.

Consider doing heavy strength training.

Many muscle building workout plans will function fine with just the above steps, but if you want to go above and beyond, then it's time to focus on strength training. Don't get me wrong. There's no shame in focusing on higher reps. However, true strength training that also builds muscle will focus on heavier weights. You will notice a greater increase in strength the more you train with the heavier weights.

So there you have it. If you keep these steps in mind you should be able to build muscle in no time flat.