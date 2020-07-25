15 minutes ago

German born Ghanaian striker Collin Quaner has been released by English Championship side Huddersfield Town after the expiration of his contract.

The Dusseldorf born striker whose contract was due to expire before the COVID-19 set in extended it briefly in order to help his side starve off relegation scare.

Huddersfield Town have decided against issuing the player a new contract as he had little or no input in the club's relegation battle this season in the Championship.

He struggled for playing time and also to make an impression on the coaching staff making a paltry five appearances in all competitions this season.

Quaner is among four players who have been cut loose by the Championship side who are intent on clearing the dead wood in their squad.

His statistics for a striker at Huddersfield Town is grim reading as he made 60 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers scoring only three goals and contributing six assists.

The 29 year old has in the past played for the likes of Fortuna Düsseldorf, VFR Aalen, and Union Berlin where he scored 10 goals in 32 games before being bought by Huddersfield Town on January 30, 2017.