13 minutes ago

Reports emanating from the Spanish media suggest that Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing their priced asset Thomas Partey to Premier League side Arsenal.

The Ghana international has a release clause of £45 million and has been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in recent months.

According to The Telegraph, Partey himself is also interested in a move to Arsenal despite reported interest from rivals Manchester united.

And it looks like the Spanish club are willing to let him leave, following a new report that they’ve identified his replacement.

Several media reports indicate that Atletico want to sign Napoli's Brazilian star midfielder Allan as a replacement for the Ghanaian powerhouse.

The report claims that the money brought in from Partey’s sale would fund a move for the Brazilian, and that Diego Simeone is planning for life without him.

The good news for Arsenal here is that it looks increasingly likely that the big man will be leaving the Spanish capital.

It doesn’t automatically mean that he’s going to North London, of course, but there isn’t a lot of other clubs being linked with signing the 26-year-old, which certainly bodes well for the Emirates Stadium club.

And if Atletico have a replacement in mind, which they reportedly do, then it can only be a positive thing for Arsenal.