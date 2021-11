3 hours ago

Hugo Broos has named his starting eleven to face Ghana at the Cap Coast Stadium in a match the Bafana Bafana must avoid defeat oin order to progress to the play offs.

The Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has big role to play on tonight as a clean sheet will see South Africa advance to the next round.

Dangerman Percy Tau is also handed a start while Mokoena who scored the only goal against Zimbabwe is also handed a starting berth.

SOUTH AFRICA STARTING XI: