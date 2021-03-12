50 minutes ago

March 12, 2021

Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) is alarmed and very profoundly saddened by the reported demise of Mrs Lillian Dedjoe and

Ms Yesutor Elizabeth Akpalu whose husband and boyfriend respectively, allegedly meted out

severe assault and battery upon them leading to their unfortunate deaths.

Following these very devastating event, HRRG, wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the

bereaved family and love ones of both the late Mrs. Dedjoe and Ms Akpalu.

These needless losses

of invaluable lives are just too many, unfortunate, unacceptable which ought to be condemned in

no uncertain terms.

Gender-based violence (GBV) or violence against women and girls (VAWG), is a global pandemic

that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime.

There are lots of women especially in our society going

through various forms of gender-based and domestic violence on daily basis and are in dire state

of helplessness.

The Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) has made a lot of inroads in addressing this vexed

issue. By virtue of section 6, 7 and 10 of Act 732, HRRG is calling on all citizens not to shy away or

look unconcerned when acts like this which amount to gender-based/domestic violence are being

perpetrated on others.

You can choose to conceal your identity when making such reports. Let us all be the proverbial

'good neighbour' in the biblical story of the Good Samaritan.

Speak up, and save a precious life. We are also urging the family and society to support victims

and survivors of gender/domestic violence to regain their freedom, sense of worth, economic

independence among others.

It will be fatal to humiliate, disassociate, mock or prejudice persons who have been lucky enough to escape from abusive relationships and domestic violence.

If we are to progress as a society, we should be careful not to rationalize gender/ domestic violence

in any form or shape.

HRRG is aware that legal proceedings are underway thus we are calling on our law enforcement

bodies, the police and the judiciary to prosecute and adjudicate fully and fairly on the cases, devoid

of any form of prejudice, to ensure, most importantly in the words of Chief Justice Howard that

"justice is not only done but is manifestly and undoubtedly seen to be done.

Furthermore, HRRG is calling on the government of Ghana to, as a matter of urgency, help provide

adequate shelters, employ more lawyers and adequately support the Legal Aid Commission to

provide effective legal support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Finally, HRRG urges the government of Ghana to resource the Domestic Violence Support Fund to

help victims and survivors to regain some form of economic independence.

The right to life and the preservation of one's life is an inalienable and fundamental right of all and

should be protected and preserved by all.

Thank you.

Signed.

Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Executive Director

Tel: 0243676813

Margaret Attipoe

Administrative Assistant

Tel: 0554569068