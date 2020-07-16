12 minutes ago

Multi-award winning journo cum steadfast human rights defender, Joseph Kobla Wemakor has been tipped among a panel of distinguished global leaders to speak at this year’s High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) which will go down virtual on Friday July 17, 2020|9am prompt, New York Time (1pm GMT).

The High-level Political Forum (HLPF) is the United Nations central platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The HLPF event is held annually but unfortunately due to covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition which is on the theme: “Building Back Better Through Partnership: The Youth and Civil Society Organizations”, according to the organizers, would hold virtual via zoom and all are invited to join the discussions.

Mr. Joseph Wemakor, a youth advocate cum leader who also doubles as the Founder & Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) as well as the Convenor of Ghana CSOs Youth Sub-Platform on SDGs would share the platform with a panel of renowned global leaders cum speakers to do justice and bring zest to discussions during the forum including H.E Denisa Gokovi [International Pianist & Humanitarian Ambassador], Richard DiPilla [Founder & CEO Global Goodwill Ambassadors], H.E.M. Akuteruzzaman [Director, United Kingdom Goodwill Ambassadors], Amb. Fawad A. Langah [Life Coach, SDG Advocate, Advisor and Trainer IHD|MUN Trainer].

The rest are Solomon Y. Kenyenso [Project Officer Ghana Wildlife Society], Harriet Naa Teckie Botchway [Environmental Scientist] and Kate Opoku [Country Leader, Let’s Do it Ghana].

Some discussions points the almighty forum would rally around include: “Where do we stand in terms of achieving the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development and the SDGs at the time of COVID-19 and how we can protect advances made thus far on the SDGs?,

The assessment on responses to the impacts of COVID-19 to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs including the Impact on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis that can help increase country resilience and embark on risk-informed sustainable, resilient development pathways among others.

The 2020 edition of HLPF is being organized by HIRED Consult, a youth-led social enterprise with expertise in management and consultancy with support of the Ghana Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) represented by Keith Andere [Director of Programmes-African Youth Commission Africa Regional Caucus Coordinator] the Council of Local Experts (COLE Collective) and the Great Minds Empire (GME).

Host of the event cum Founder & CEO of Hired Consult, John Aggrey said: “This HLPF side event is to provide great opportunities to the youth and civil societies to discuss themes and SDGs under review, identify new issues, listen to all voices, and help spread greater awareness of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs in general at all levels”.

You can’t afford to miss. Join the meeting at: https://bit.ly/HLPFGhana || Meeting ID: 7445332 2673 || Password: HLPF.