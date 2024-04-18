20 minutes ago

A Non-governmental Organisation, Engage Now Africa (E.N.A) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, Human Trafficking Secretariat has rescued, rehabilitated, and reintegrated ten (10) survivors who were human Trafficked

In a report by ENA, it stated that Nine (9) of them were foreign nationals. Out of these ten (10), four were boys and six were girls. One of the survivors is a Ghanaian from the ages range between 20-16 years of age.

The Program Manager of ENA, Mrs Lydia Ohenewa explained that during the investigation, it was established that the four (4) Nigerian boys were recruited through social media. According to them, their boss ( Trafficker) promised them a good job in Ghana.

According to her, the trafficker also facilitated their trip. Upon arriving in Ghana, the story changed, adding that they were subjected to online scams and fraud.

She said during the interrogation, they were able to identify the agent and the police apprehended him.

The Coordinator of EMS, Barbara Mensah Appiah, also added that the survivors have given their testimony at the law court for justice to be served if the agent is to be found guilty, adding that "All four boys have been reintegrated into their home country “Nigeria”.

She also explained that in the case of the six girls, five of them were also foreign nationals.

She noted that they were recruited from Nigeria to Ghana and were promised that there was a job for them in Dubai but they were to transit through Ghana for a couple of months which they agreed.

Upon arriving in their transit country which is Ghana, they were subjected to sexual exploitation which is prostitution.

She said "A medical examination also proved one of the girls’ conditions was very critical and that she had STD complications.

She said the Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident contacted the NGO that went to their rescue, added that "All five had gone through medical examinations and we have reintegrated their home back to their country. The last girl was a Ghanaian National. She was trafficked from Ashanti Mampong in the Ashanti Region to Greater Accra".

She continues "Upon arriving in Accra, she was subjected to street hawking (selling eggs). Our program coordinator sensed a red flag that the child was a victim of the Worst forms of child labor which allowed her to interview her on her situation. She was plain with us that she doesn’t know the mother nor have any link with her family" the Program Manager stated in the report.

Furthermore, she noted that "It was also established that the madam’s husband had exploited her sexually which called for her madam to be interviewed. Her madam did not know that her husband had sexually abused her and even got her pregnant. When the madam approached the husband, the husband could not deny and it was even more than what he knew. The husband had also taken the girl to the hospital to have an abortion".

Currently, the ENA has adopted the child from the family to a person who is providing temporary assistance while the investigation is ongoing.

The Country Director of the Engage Africa Now,

Afasi Komla, however, encourages the public to understand that Human Trafficking is real, hence the need to be mindful of what kind of jobs people offer them within their country and Abroad.