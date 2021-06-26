1 hour ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared the glory of a dormitory block being named after him by his old school, Tamale Senior High School, with all former students of the school.

The School named a newly-constructed dormitary block Bawumia House, in honour of the Vice President, an old student, for his immense contributions to the development of the school.

At the launch of the school's 70th anniversary celebration in Tamale on Saturday, where Dr. Bawumia was the guest of honour, he expressed his utmost appreciation, and also acknowledged the contribution of other old students by dedicating the honour and recognition bestowed on him to them.

"I must thank the Board of Governors and the school for the honour done me to name a house after me, Bawumia House."

"I am so humbled. I just never dreamed of this. So i accept the honour on behalf of all old Tamascans. It is not just for me, it is for all old Tamascans who have contributed in diverse ways towards this great school of ours.

The Vice President also paid special tribute to late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama for his contribution to the school.

Dr. Bawumia, who commissioned a 600-bed girls domitary block for the school funded by MTN, as well as another dormitary block funded by the NCA, launched the school's 70th anniversary celebration.

He donated 200,000 cedis as his contribution to development projects for the school as part of the the 70th anniversary.

Dr. Bawumia has often received plaudits from old Tamascans for his immense support and contribitions to his former school, as well as to other educational institutions in the country.