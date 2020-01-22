2 hours ago

Hundreds of citizens have hit the streets of Accra in a peaceful march dubbed ‘The March for Equality’ to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The march organized by a coalition of CSOs on the Sustainable Development Goals brought together scores of street children and physically challenged to present a petition to the Ministry on the subject of growing inequality in the country.

Country Director for SEND Ghana, George Osei Bimpeh, who spoke to Joy News said the petition, signed by hundreds of citizens, includes calls for better social interventions to alleviate extreme poverty and better the plight of disadvantaged in society.

“The protest against inequality is not just limited to Ghana but the world at large. We need the policies here in this country to have an impact.

“We have a lot of street children joining this march while their colleagues are in school; we also have some people with disabilities here who have certain opportunities taken from them.

“These are the things we are trying to change with our march and we want our politicians, leaders, decision-makers and global leaders to know that whatever they do have implications on innocent people. Therefore when taking some decisions, they need to do it in such a way that the gap between ‘the have’ and ‘the have not’ will be bridged.”

Some participants who also spoke to JoyNews were optimistic their petition will not only be acknowledged by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, but will be considered and the recommendations implemented to help better the lives of all Ghanaians.

myjoyonline