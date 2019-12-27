1 hour ago

The man and his wife and their 3 children were traveling to their home town to celebrate Christmas

A man and his wife and 3 other persons died after a vehicle they were travelling in lost control and smashed against guardrails.

Aside from the 5 persons who lost their lives, 5 more people were fatally injured as a result of the accident which occurred at River Limondwe bridge on Ekero-Buyangu Road at 4am Tuesday.

Police say the ten, said to be relatives, boarded the vehicle, a Toyota Wish of registration plate KCD 286B, in Nairobi, and were headed to their Butula home in Busia for Christmas celebrations.

Mumias OCPD, Peter Kattam, told K24 Digital that a man, his wife and their children were among the five killed in the crash.

The injured were taken to St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias, whereas the deceased were moved to the facility’s mortuary.

Kattam says investigations into the accident have commenced, though he suspects the vehicle’s driver was unfamiliar with the road, or was fatigued, when the crash occurred.

K24 Digital