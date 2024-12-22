5 hours ago

A 48-year-old farmer, accused of murdering his wife and their sev­en-year-old daughter in Esaase, a village near Upper Bobiku­ma in the Agona West District of the Central Region, is currently being pur­sued by the Upper Bobikuma Police.

Stephen Alartey is alleged to have struck both his wife, Aku Motso, aged 37, and their daughter with a cement block until they succumbed to their injuries before fleeing the scene.

According to a police source, Alartey had invited his wife and their three children, who were residing with their grandmother in Agona Kwaman, to join him in Esaase.

During their journey to the village, he reportedly chose an alternate route rather than the commonly used bush path.

The source reported that as the suspect reached the midpoint of the road, he seized a cement block and struck both his wife and his seven-year-old daughter, Ophelia Alartey, resulting in their immediate deaths.

The source further indicated that a hunter, who was alerted by the com­motion and cries, unexpectedly arrived at the scene.

The suspect requested the hunter to guide him to the police station to file a report.

However, the hunter suggested that the suspect should lead the way, to which Alartey refused, instead compel­ling the hunter to take the lead.

Subsequently, Alartey discovered another cement block on the roadside and used it to strike the hunter on the head, rendering him unconscious.

He subsequently used a cutlass to deliver a deep laceration to the hunter’s head, took possession of the hunter’s firearm, and escaped from the location.

The hunter was later taken to the hospital, where he is un­dergoing medical treatment. In the meantime, two of Alartey’s children, who witnessed the event, hurried back to the town to report the incident, prompting the police to swiftly arrive at the scene.

According to sources, the suspect remains at large, and the Bobikuma Police are actively seeking information regarding his location.

The remains of the two individuals have been transferred to the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospi­tal for autopsy.