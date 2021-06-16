2 hours ago

Husband of Joyce Amankwa, a 40-year-old mother killed at James Town on June 14 during an armed robbery attack on a bullion van has spoken about how he heard the news of her death.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the widower said he had to rush to the scene after he received an anonymous call informing him that his wife had been killed.

The broad daylight attack which also claimed the life of a police escort aboard the van has dominated the news since it happened.

“I was called on the phone by a young lady to be told that my wife is lying in a pool of blood. By then I was far from home so I had to rush over here.

“When I came it was true, that the body had been rushed to the police morgue, we spoke yesterday, several times, we spoke in the night. Discussing about the children and the time for me to call is about 12 o’clock, only for me to be informed that she has been killed,” he added.

Aside the two victims, the driver of the van sustained varied degrees of injuries to his chest, limbs and hands whiles two tellers in the car escaped unhurt but are receiving attention for trauma.

Reports indicate that gunshots targeting the fleeing tellers may have hit the deceased who was hawking close by.

The policeman, Emmanuel Osei, who was seated in the front seat with the driver was shot in the head and died on the scene.

Police have commenced investigations into the incident and asked that banks abide by a June deadline to procure armoured bullion vans for cash transits.

Source: Ghanaweb