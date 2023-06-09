44 minutes ago

Hyundai and Kia Face Lawsuit in New York Over Vehicle Theft Concerns

New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor and Kia, alleging negligence and public safety concerns due to the ease of stealing their vehicles.

Joining a growing list of cities taking legal action, the complaint highlights the absence of anti-theft devices, specifically immobilizers, in most models from 2011 to 2022.

Hyundai has responded, stating that immobilizers are now standard in all their vehicles.

Introduction:

New York City has launched a legal battle against South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia, raising concerns about vehicle theft.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the automakers for failing to include anti-theft devices called immobilizers in the majority of their vehicles produced between 2011 and 2022.

This move by New York City follows similar legal actions taken by other major cities such as Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego, and Seattle.

In response, Hyundai has emphasized that immobilizers are now a standard feature in all their vehicles, alongside other measures to mitigate the risk of theft.

The Lawsuit Accuses Hyundai and Kia of Negligence

New York City filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court, alleging that Hyundai Motor and Kia were negligent in their failure to incorporate immobilizers in the majority of their vehicle models produced over an 11-year period, from 2011 to 2022.

The absence of immobilizers, which are anti-theft devices designed to prevent unauthorized starting of a vehicle, has raised significant concerns about public safety and vehicle security.

The Absence of Immobilizers Raises Security Concerns

According to reports, the number of stolen Hyundais and Kias in New York City doubled last year.

This alarming increase in vehicle theft incidents has prompted the city to take legal action against the automakers.

The absence of immobilizers has made it easier for thieves to target and steal these vehicles, leading to widespread public concern about the overall security of Hyundai and Kia models.

New York City Joins Other Cities in Taking Legal Action

New York City is not alone in its pursuit of legal action against Hyundai and Kia. Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego, and Seattle have also filed lawsuits, highlighting the automakers' failure to address the issue of vehicle theft adequately.

This collective effort from major cities aims to hold the companies accountable for the potential risks posed by their vehicles' vulnerability to theft.

Hyundai's Response and Actions Taken

In response to the lawsuit, Hyundai issued a statement affirming their commitment to customer safety and security.

The company emphasized that it has made immobilizers a standard feature in all its vehicles since November 2021.

Furthermore, Hyundai has implemented additional measures, including software upgrades, to enhance vehicle security and reduce the risk of theft.

Conclusion:

New York City's lawsuit against Hyundai Motor and Kia brings attention to the negligence claims surrounding the absence of immobilizers in their vehicles manufactured from 2011 to 2022.

As vehicle theft incidents continue to rise, major cities across the United States are joining forces to demand accountability from the automakers.

Hyundai has responded by implementing immobilizers as a standard feature in all their vehicles and implementing other security measures.

The outcome of this legal battle will likely shape the future of vehicle security standards and consumer expectations in the automotive industry.