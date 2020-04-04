57 minutes ago

German International Jerome Boateng is pissed off after his club Bayern Munich imposed a fine on him following a motor accident he was involved in last week.

According to the club, the player did not inform them of his trip and also skipped a digital training session planned by the whole team that is observed every day since the players are training on their own during these times of lock-downs and quarantines.

He was driving home in his luxury car home to Munich near Selbitz in Northern Bavaria when the incident occurred.

The defender escaped unhurt, but he caused some €25,000 in damage to his car.

Boateng had driven to see his son Jermar, who lives with his mother near Leipzig. He made the trip because his son was sick, missing cyber-training with the team that day.

"" I know it was a mistake not to inform the club about my trip, but at that point I only had my son in mind. His health was not going well, ”Boateng told BILD.

The defender therefore disagrees with the sentence he was imposed. “When a son calls his father, he just goes, no matter what time it is. I accept every punishment for him, after all it is my son. I would like to see a father who does not leave head over heels when it comes to his" he said.