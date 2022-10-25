56 minutes ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says that his father being from Ghana played part in his decision to accept the role.

The Irish-born Ghanaian was appointed as the Technical Advisor to Otto Addo in a hurriedly assembled technical team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in February.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

The new-look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged play off game.

‘There’s no doubt that played a part,’ says Hughton in an interview with the Daily Mail.

‘I do feel a strong connection to the country. So, when they asked if I was prepared to help, using my experience and knowledge, the answer was always going to be yes.’

Hughton has agreed to be the technical advisor of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Canaries’ chief, who was sacked at Championship play-off winners Nottingham Forest two months into last season, will support head coach Otto Addo and his staff.