51 minutes ago

Makeup artist, Abigail Ohenewaa, has revealed that she almost became an LGBTQ member after suffering from a number of heartbreaks.

Speaking on the subject with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Biggles as she affectionately known indicted that most often these men wanted just sex but didn't state that bluntly.

"The guys wanted just sex but they rather told me they wanted a relationship. After sex, they begin to act differently. One even told me he was travelling,” she said.

According to Biggles, she thought that perhaps girls may act differently. Even though she says she never went into a lesbian relationship, she reveals that some lesbians have approached and promised to give her everything.

"I felt it would be better to date a female since all the guys wanted just sex. But I never actually became one,” she explained.

Abigail was once a video vixen and has appeared in a few music videos for artistes like Ofori Amponsah, Echo etc.

Watch the full interview below;