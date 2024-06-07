1 hour ago

Funny Face's ongoing struggles with the mother of his children, Vanessa, revolve around her reluctance to grant him access to their daughters or facilitate communication with them, even via phone calls.

Their three daughters, including a set of twins, currently reside with Vanessa in Kumasi, while Funny Face resides in Accra.

The rift between him and Vanessa escalated in 2020, leading to the latter leaving their shared residence and relocating with the children to Kumasi.

Since then, he claims he has not been able to see his children, sparking a series of public outbursts and incidents, some of which resulted in his arrest and treatment at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The aftermath has resulted in calls for him to make an effort to see his children despite the distance but Funny Face has cited a harrowing incident to explain his hesitance.

Responding to those questioning why he hasn't made the trip to Kumasi to see his children, Funny Face has emphatically recalled sometime in 2021 when he narrowly escaped death in a serious accident while en route to visit his children in Kumasi.

The accident, which according to him, occurred on August 28, 2021, near Bonsuom junction, shortly after Linda Dor, left his car beyond repair and almost claimed his life.

He recounted that Vanessa denied knowledge of his planned visit, highlighting the communication barriers between them.

“Those saying I should travel to Kumasi by car or flight to go see my children. Shut up! Shut up! Was I not on my way to Kumasi with the Porsche Cayenne and I had a major serious accident that nearly ended my life? The car got damaged beyond repair. The car got severely damaged and I almost died.

"Vanessa was asked whether she was aware I was coming to Kumasi and she said she didn’t know. She denied it! 28 August 2021, I had a serious accident. It happened at Bonsuom junction, just after Linda Dor," he stated.

In a direct message to Vanessa, Funny Face emphasized that his desire is not for her love but for the opportunity to see his children, underscoring the importance of their relationship despite the challenges between him and Vanessa.

“Vanessa, I know you don’t love me and I don’t want love from you. You know it. It’s the children that matter, I just want to see my children,” he added.