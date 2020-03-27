52 minutes ago

Former Arsenal academy graduate Quincy Owusu-Abeyie says he played with the best crop of footballers ever in his career at Arsenal with the invincibles.

The Former Ghana International had a brief spell at Arsenal after coming through the youth system as he was unable to break into the first team.

Owusu-Abeyie played for Arsenal between 2003-2006 but most of his time at the London club was spent in the junior sides and the reserves as he made only five appearances for the first team with most of the cameos.

But the musician now turned rapper says he played with the best in the world at the time as he trained with the likes of Thiery Henry, Patrick Viera, Dennis Bergkamp who were all part of the famous invincibles.

“I always say I played with the best of the best. I was on the training ground with Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Robin van Persie. Everyone who was part of the Invincibles - I was there. That was the best time and that’s when I learned the most about the game.” he said.