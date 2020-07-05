1 hour ago

Anthony Annan is not done yet with the Black Stars as the defensive midfielder is eyeing a future call up by new coach C.K Akunnor.

Despite a seven year hiatus from the senior national team, the diminutive midfielder thinks he still has a lot to offer.

Annan who now plays for Finish side FC Inter Turku last featured for Ghana at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and has since not been seen in Ghana colours.

Now in the twilight of his career, the 33 year old will not hesitate to feature for the Black Stars when C.K Akunnor hands him an invitation.

"I am available for selection if he needs me," he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"I am still playing active football in Finland. Ghana is my country and I cannot turn my back to my nation if my services is needed.

However, Annan has backed new Ghana coach CK Akonnor to succeed in his role.

"I don’t know much about CK Akonnor but I know he was selected based on his competence and I believe with our support, he can surely deliver,"

The 33 year old who now plays in Finland for Inter Turku was part of the 2010 World Cup squad and also played in the 2008, 2010 where Ghana finished as runners up, 2012 and 2013.

Anthony Annan has been capped 67 times whiles scoring twice for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former Schalke 04, Rosenborg BK and HJK Helsinki midfielder earned his debut for the national team on 20 March 2007.