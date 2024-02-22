12 minutes ago

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu is saddened by the resignation of Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority leader.

As a fantastic leader, Joe Wise believes the Caucus should have retained him until the end of his term in Parliament.

Given the exceptional work and leadership qualities of Mr. Mensah-Bonsu, Joe Wise wished he had continued his work.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Osei Owusu who is also the MP for Bekwai said they will focus on championing the agenda of government in Parliament.

