3 hours ago

Mike Oquaye Jnr, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, has dismissed what he refers to as an attempt by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to tarnish his campaign efforts.

According to him, he is indifferent to the NDC's propaganda agenda aimed at undermining his credibility following a recent viral video.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on April 17, 2024, he explained that the NDC had misinterpreted a viral video showing him washing clothes for some of his constituents, using it to mock him.

He stated that he remains unfazed, asserting that his actions were genuine attempts to connect with the community.

"When you are going to meet the people, they don't know you, so you have to come down to be their friend. I advised those who took the footage to limit the circulation on the constituency platform because one shouldn’t disclose his campaign strategy to his/her opponent.

“I had some calls commending me but the NDC people are accusing me of washing pants for vote.

"I am a politician, and it is not the NDC that would set an agenda for me because they don’t vote for me, so if they accuse me of going into people’s houses to wash, pound fufu, or do chores for them... I don’t care because if not for their vote, what would I be doing there?” he said.

Ocquaye who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority added "If not for votes, why would I be walking in the market talking to women? If not for votes, why am I in the taxi rank talking to the people?

“If it is not for votes, why am I at the residential association? Of course, it is for the vote, to let them know the person that I am saying I am, for them to vote for me. So, I don’t care about this because I know NPP won’t buy into this propaganda."

In a widely circulated video, Oquaye Jnr. is captured bending over a bowl of water to wash clothes as onlookers cheer him on.

Source: Ghanaweb