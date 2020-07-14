2 hours ago

Eccentric football administrator Kofi Manu aka blue boy says he prays disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Palmer wins his case pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

According to the veteran football administrator, he stand for justice truth and fairness so wants Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer to win the case.

He believes the owner for division one league side Tema Youth was handed a raw deal by the then Normalization Committee preventing him from contesting in the October 2019 GFA Presidential election.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court will on Friday 17th July after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties announce their judgement which may cause a tsunami in Ghana football depending on where it may go.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

There is pensive mood within the corridors of power at the GFA as the landmark ruling could plunge the FA on it's head when the verdict is delivered on Friday.

Kofi Manu prays justice is done on Friday with a victory going for Wilfred Osei Palmer instead of the Ghana Football Association.

“I am praying that Osei Palmer wins the case as CAS verdict comes out Friday. Because he was not fairly treated by the Normalization Committee,” he told Accra based Kingdom FM.

He added: “I am for justice, truth and fairness, I don’t care what people say at my back. How can you say “that Boy” to him whiles a case is in court, it signifies sheer hatred so I am humbly supporting Osei Kwaku Palmer to be victorious,”

“Article 14 clause 1a of the FIFA laws says CAS decisions need to be respected by it’s members so let’s wait and see the outcome but I totally throw my support for Palmer.” he concluded.